In 2020 Q3 volume of loans issued amounted to EUR 4.72M and, compared to 2019 Q3 fell by 8%. Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2020 Q3, the company performed over 1.635 M transactions, compared to 868 K transactions in 2019 Q3. Transaction volume increased by 88%. You can find more information in the attached report. Aleksandr Prochorov Chief Financial Officer Email: aleksandr.prochorov@neofinance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794133