ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's WinQuik Trivia Gaming Platform Adds Three Daily Non-Hosted Gaming Contests and Expands One-vs.-One Trivia Challenges

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), the creator of the WinQuik trivia gaming platform announced today the addition of three non-hosted daily games that players can access anytime, along with added content to the app's one-vs-one challenge feature. Both new features will be available to users starting Thursday Oct. 15th.

Amber Theoharis, WinQuik's Vice President of Programming, stated, "Part of the fun of WinQuik, beyond winning cash prizes, is the social gaming aspect. Our one-vs-one challenge feature has taken off, and the demand for friends to directly challenge each other has been exciting. In an effort to support our users, the company has awarded all WinQuik players five (5) free coins each which enables them to wager the coins via challenges with friends."

Theoharis adds, "Additionally, we are expanding content. We will now be airing three (3) non-hosted daily games featuring a wide range of trivia questions. Users can play WinQuik trivia games at their leisure."

The daily non-hosted, general category games are available starting Thursday Oct. 15th, and can be played anytime with the winners receiving coins. WinQuik coins can be wagered to challenge other players to one-vs-one competitions. Currently, WinQuik is continuing to further expand its roster of on-air talent and looking forward to developing content in multiple categories.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | Twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610586/ClickStreams-WinQuikTM-Trivia-Gaming-Platform-Adds-Three-Daily-Non-Hosted-Gaming-Contests-and-Expands-One-vs-One-Trivia-Challenges