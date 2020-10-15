Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN DK0010240514 Name Athena Investments Athena Investments A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that Fidim S.r.l. has decided to launch a conditional voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena to buy all shares in Athena, excluding any treasury shares and shares held by shareholders domiciled in certain restricted jurisdictions. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 15 Oktober 2020. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66