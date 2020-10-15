Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Winston Gold (OTCQB: WGMCF) ("the Company"), a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. CEO of the Company, Murray Nye, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Nye began the interview by elaborating on the progress of the Company's Winston Gold project in Helena, Montana, where they have begun extracting mineralized material. "What we're doing is creating a tunnel, or sill drift, along the vein," explained Nye, adding that this provides underground access for mining equipment and eventually serves as a haulage drift. Nye then shared that the Company has developed 255 feet of the drift on the Custer and Parallel veins.

"In a press release yesterday, we announced that 4,200 tons of mineralized material had come out of the mine with an average grade of 0.22 ounces per ton," said Nye. "That's an excellent average," he explained, noting that once the project reaches the production ore stage this grade will likely increase dramatically. "We don't know all of the data yet, but as we continue to drift it will give us more information on those veins," said Nye. "It's turning out as good as we hoped and sometimes better."

Jolly then noted the challenges of short mining seasons, and asked about the timeline of the Company's Winston Gold project as colder weather approaches. "There's not a huge amount of snowfall in that particular part of the state," said Nye. "It's not going to hamper us in any way as far as mining is concerned," he explained. "The temperature underground is very consistent, so the only thing you have to watch is that the water lines going in and out do not freeze-up," said Nye. "We've got it all planned for winter, so we're ready-to-go for year-round operations."

"Where are we at with the status of the Paradine Mill right now?" asked Jolly. "We are just waiting on two pieces of equipment," shared Nye, noting that the equipment is due to arrive on-site within one week and will allow the mill to begin operations.

"When we do extract the gold out of the materials, when will that fall on the balance sheet?" asked Jolly. "It depends on how quickly we get the development done, but we are making very good progress," said Nye. "I think we can keep the material coming out of that mine at a very good rate," he added, noting the potential of the first quarter of 2021.

To close the interview, Nye shared that the Company will continue to remain focused on the development of the property, and expressed his gratitude towards the Company's mining crew which has proven their dedication and skill over the course of this project. "I'm very pleased that we're on track to do what we said we would do," said Nye.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

