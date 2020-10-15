Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW2Y ISIN: CA97562T1021 Ticker-Symbol: 1W9 
Frankfurt
15.10.20
14:33 Uhr
0,119 Euro
-0,001
-0,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINSTON GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINSTON GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WINSTON GOLD
WINSTON GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WINSTON GOLD CORP0,119-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.