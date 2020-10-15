Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LET0 ISIN: GB00B1H0DZ51 Ticker-Symbol: N5C 
Stuttgart
15.10.20
15:32 Uhr
2,306 Euro
-0,060
-2,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TP ICAP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TP ICAP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3322,42416:22
PR Newswire
15.10.2020 | 15:04
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TP ICAP Plc Implements TRAFiX OMS

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX, a broker-neutral FinTech company, and ICAP, part of TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, have entered into a multi-year agreement to transition ICAP's Equities trading desks in EMEA & APAC onto TRAFiX's advanced trading systems & global FIX network. ICAP is now fully integrated with TRAFiX and the trading technology is being utilized by their broking desks across the globe.

"TRAFiX is delighted to have expanded our existing relationship with ICAP from the U.S. into Europe and Asia. Our proprietary, enterprise architecture was intentionally designed to assist firms, like ICAP, to streamline their high and low touch workflows across multiple desks and regions in a compliant manner," said Michael Ottrando, Managing Director & Global Head of Sales of TRAFiX. "The reliability of our cutting-edge software, as well as the dedicated teams of TRAFiX and ICAP, were critical to the success of this implementation. TRAFiX is fully committed to the global marketplace and poised for continued success."

"We look forward to a long-term relationship with ICAP providing seamless integrated Technology to support its growth. This partnership demonstrates the strength of our strategic plan to expand our business," said Walter Fitzgerald, CEO of TRAFiX.

Dan Wray, Group Chief Information Officer, TPICAP said, "We are pleased to be partnering with TRAFiX. We chose the platform because of its functionality, flexibility and speed. The transition to TRAFiX has been seamless for our clients and brokers."

About TP ICAP:

TP ICAP is a global firm of professional intermediaries that plays a pivotal role in the world's financial, energy and commodities markets.

Operating through our core businesses, Tullett Prebon, ICAP, PVM, Coex Partners, Louis Capital Markets, Tullett Prebon Information, ICAP Information Services and PVM Data Services, we create strong networks in person and through technology. We provide comprehensive analysis and insight into market conditions and long-term trends. We combine data, knowledge and intelligence into contextual insight and commercial guidance. By engaging with our clients, and providing innovative products and services, we enable our clients to transact with confidence, facilitating the flow of capital and commodities around the world, enhancing investment and contributing to economic growth.

Our values of honesty, integrity, respect and excellence underpin everything we do.

About TRAFiX:

TRAFiX is a broker neutral FinTech company providing innovative Order & Execution Management solutions for equities & options trading, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.

TP ICAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.