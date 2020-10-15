JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers wins order worth SEK 7.8M from global beverage company in California USA

JLT was selected for its superior performance, and ease of installation by the customer who has been working with JLT since 2003.



Växjö, Sweden, 15 October 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced a significant deal valued at SEK 7.8M. The customer, a global beverage company in California USA, has been doing business with JLT since 2003. The deal was won by the JLT's USA operation and the customer once again selected JLT for its superior performance, and ease of installation.

After 17 successful years of customer support, the Californian customer chose the popular 12" JLT1214P vehicle mount computer from JLT, to be used in the customer's warehouses. The order units will begin shipping shortly, with all units to be delivered before the end of this year. The JLT1214P features a user-friendly virtually unbreakable display overcoming the most common failure point for rugged computers and has been proven in thousands of customer applications around the world. It delivers proven reliability and value for a wide range of logistics vehicle types.

