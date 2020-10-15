Presidio Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Presidio or the Company)(NASDAQ:SQFT), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust, today announced it expects to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Presidio is also scheduled to hold a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m., Pacific Time, on November 5, 2020 to discuss the Company's financial results. Additionally, Presidio plans to post a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results on its website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Webcast

To register, click on the webcast link under the "Presentations" section of the "Investor" area of the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com

Telephone Conference Call

Domestic: 1-844-407-9500

International: 1-862-298-0850

To join the conference call in listen-only mode, participants can dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and reference the Presidio Property Trust Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic: 1-877-481-4010

International: 1-919-882-2331

Passcode: 38175

A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on November 5, 2020, continuing through February 5, 2021, and will be accessible in the "Presentations" section of the "Investor" area of the Company's website.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. Our commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 15 properties: 10 office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Our commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and we are currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States. Our commercial property tenant base is diversified, which helps limit our exposure to any single industry in which our tenants operate. Additionally, we own approximately 130 model home properties located in seven states, with the majority located in Texas and Florida. This geographical clustering of our real estate portfolio enables us to minimize operating costs and leverage efficiencies by managing a number of properties utilizing minimal overhead and staff. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Presidio's plans and strategies as described herein. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements (which can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters) are subject to numerous risks and conditions, many of which are beyond Presidio's control, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Presidio's registration statement and prospectus recently filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The statements in this press release represent Presidio's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Presidio's views as of any subsequent date. Presidio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations

LHartkorn@presidiopt.com

Telephone: +1 (866) 781-7721 x244

