Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Expects to Report Q3 2020 Revenue Growth of 21% over Q3 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) an owner of leading small market businesses, announced today that it is providing preliminary guidance for its Q3 2020 sales. The company expects to report for the period ending Q3 2020 sales of $8.6 million which is revenue growth of approximately 21% over Q3 2019. Alpine 4 also is estimating for the first 9 months of 2020 that its revenue will exceed $26 million.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say: "The first 3 quarters of 2020 have presented various challenges, but also many opportunities. Our technology manufacturing sector in Q3 has really taken off. The products we build for customers are nothing short of exceptional. Those products range from circuit board assemblies and wire harnesses for the electric vehicle industry, to the building of high-tech air sensing equipment for cleanrooms and the medical space, to a mosaic of products in-between. We expect this demand to continue into mid-2021. Our construction service company, Morris Sheet Metal, is showing strength through the COVID-19 epidemic due to its health care clientele. COVID-19 has presented some challenges though. Deluxe Sheet Metal, which services cater to the educational space and hi-tech industry, has had severe restrictions with one of their largest customers (the University of Notre Dame) to perform work on campus. Additionally, other Deluxe projects have been delayed until 2021. American Precision Fabricators (APF) has had similar issues with its customer base, with many customers reducing larger orders until spring 2021. To counter act these issues, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA) will be taking over the old American Precision Fabricators (APF) building in Fort Smith, Arkansas as a second location to help provide a lower cost of production for our Silicon Valley customers due to lower cost of living and wages. In the long-term, this is a big win for QCA as it will allow much larger production orders to be processed here in the United States, instead of our customers outsourcing that work to Mexico or China. I am glad to mention that we proudly implement these synergistic strategies that directly impact the resurgence of American Manufacturing. Our combined revenue, with the recent addition of Excel Fabrication, have allowed Alpine 4 to grow at an incredible rate of 21% for Q3 2020. We at Alpine 4 acknowledge how blessed we are for our ability to weather the COVID-19 storm as well as we have, especially while keeping in mind that businesses around the country and world haven't fared as well."

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact:

Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, Director of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610641/Alpine-4-Technologies-Ltd-ALPP-Expects-to-Report-Q3-2020-Revenue-Growth-of-21-over-Q3-2019