

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Mindtree Limited, a global technology consulting and services company, reported that its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $34.3 million, an increase of 79.2% from last year.



but, revenue for the quarter was $261 million, down 3.7% from the previous year.



The company reported 283 active clients as of September 30, 2020, and 8 new clients added during the second-quarter.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 75% or 7.5 Indian rupees per equity share of par value 10 rupees each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de