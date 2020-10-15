Earl S Seegars Shares Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy's Upcoming Events

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions and delays, the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy continues to operate and help clients

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Earl S Seegars notes that while the COVID-19 crisis has caused some disruptions, the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy has continued to operate and help clients obtain adequate education and training.

A former law enforcement officer, Earl S Seegars is the president and chief instructor of the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy. To date, the Academy has graduated over 5,800 security officers and private investigators.

The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy offers state-mandated courses including those for the positions of basic security officer, armed security officer, and private investigator. Non-state mandated courses include defensive firearms training, taser, OC defensive spray, expandable baton, handcuffing, bail enforcement, and loss prevention.

Due to COVID-19 and the recent influx of clients, says Earl S Seegars, contacting clients has been taking longer, but the Academy is doing all it can to keep up with demand. Mr. Seegars thanks clients for their patience during this uncertain time.

The Academy has currently ceased job fairs that were previously held every quarter, but may hold a recruiting fair in the coming months pending the current crisis. The Academy will also attend major career fairs in Atlanta when permissible by state and federal regulations.

The Academy will also be implementing a new program called "Job Placement Assistance Wednesdays". Earl S Seegars will set aside two hours a week to focus on job placement assistance for recruits and graduates who may need it if they have not already been assigned to a job/company. He truly takes care of his graduates from the Academy and wants to see them all succeed. According to Mr. Seegars, Academy has a 98% job placement success rating.

Thursdays and Saturdays are firearms qualification days, where Chief Seegars takes recruits to the range for state required certification. He is a hands-on trainer that will take personal care of all recruits, spend as much time as needed aiding recruits who may need extra help, and will motivate the recruits to become the best version of themselves possible. Special scheduling can be arranged outside of normal business hours to accommodate large security agencies and corporate demands.

During the current times, the Academy is also following all safety regulations by practicing social distancing, issuing masks, and enforcing the use hand sanitizer while training. For those who are uncomfortable coming in or unable to, the Academy also has "The Home Study Program". This is for individuals who live out of state, live too far from the Academy, or concerned about training in a standard classroom setting. Study and training materials will be shipped to the homes of students who wish to participate in the long distant training programs.

To learn more about the Academy and services, please visit: www.pvttoa.com.

About Earl S Seegars

Earl S Seegars is a Georgia State Board instructor now residing in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Studies. After leaving law enforcement in good standing, he became a Georgia Secretary of State instructor for security officers, private investigators, and police officers where he received his license to teach officers in the state of Georgia on October 28th, 2005. Since making this change, his main focus has been the business of educating people in order to help them become professional security officers and private investigators. He is a certified Firearms, Chemical weapons, Defensive tactics, tactical fundamentals, and private investigation instructor. Throughout Earl's career he has had experience as an auxiliary police officer, district attorney criminal investigator, hospital security officer, armored car courier, college security officer, apartment security officer, & business security. Currently, he is the President and Chief Instructor of The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy located in Norcross, Georgia. The Academy has graduated over 5800 security officers and private investigators from their opening day in October of 2005 through to their current programs. The Academy offers state certified courses, non-state mandated courses, and firearms training. They offer specific courses in loss prevention, taser training, basic security training, private investigations, and more. The Law Enforcement & Security Private Training Academy offers firearms training for novices, professionals, civilians, and law enforcement. He is also the owner of a licensed security agency and is a State of Georgia licensed private investigator.

