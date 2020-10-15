

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) said its board of directors has elected Jon Huntsman, Jr. to the board, effective immediately.



Jon Huntsman is returning to Ford's board, three years after stepping aside to become U.S. ambassador to Russia.



Following Huntsman's re-election as a director, Ford's board now has 14 members. Huntsman will be a member of the board's Nominating and Governance, Compensation, and Sustainability and Innovation committees.



Huntsman will receive the compensation currently paid to non-employee directors on a pro rata basis for the remainder of the year, Ford said.



'I'm thrilled that we will again benefit from Jon's extraordinary experience, insights and relationships. His career and accomplishments in global policy and trade are incomparable,' said Executive Chairman Bill Ford.



Huntsman was originally elected as a Ford director in 2012, but gave up the board seat in September 2017 to become the U.S. senior diplomat to Russia under President Donald Trump, a position he served for two years.



Huntsman was earlier U.S. ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011 under President Barack Obama and ambassador to Singapore in the early 1990s under Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.



Prior to his extensive public career, Huntsman was an executive of chemical company Huntsman Corp. He returned to Chevron's board of directors in September 2020.



