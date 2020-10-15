

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies (DELL) said it will start Black Friday deals earlier than ever and offer new ways to shop directly on Dell.com for the lowest prices of the year. Dell is offering up to $400 off a wide variety of Dell and Alienware PCs, monitors, electronics and accessories. Deals include up to $200 off select XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops, up to $650 off select Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptops, and up to $260 off select Alienware gaming monitors. Beginning Oct. 15, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run over seven weeks.



The company said its customers can effortlessly navigate deals with a redesigned online experience that offers interactive 360-degree 3D demos, augmented reality shopping widgets accessible on Android/iOS smartphones, faster page refresh times and additional authentication sign-in tools.



'Our focus for this year's holiday season is simple: provide technology at a great value while focusing on customer convenience,' said Michael Collins, president of Consumer and Small Business, Dell.



