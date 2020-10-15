Jose Garcia, CEO of Zen Body, Announces His Number One Viral Eco-Friendly Shower Head that is Taking TikTok by Storm

In Honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Zen Body is Offering a Limited-Edition Pink Shower Head

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Jose Garcia, CEO of Zen Body, is pleased to announce the launch of his eco-friendly shower head that is already becoming a literal and figurative splash on TikTok.

To learn more about Zen Body and their eco-friendly and innovative shower head, please visit https://zenbodys.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Zen Body shower head provides a 200 percent increase in water pressure and will also filter chlorine and bacteria out of the water, which can lead to a marked improvement in the health of skin and hair. As a bonus, the Zen Body shower head helps to save up to 30 percent of water usage, which will lead to nice savings on water bills.

The shower head also offers three shower modes, which allows for a spa-like shower experience from home.

The secret to Zen Body's ability to purify water is in the small maifan stones which are incorporated into the shower head.

"These stones help purify the water, removes heavy metals, lead, fluoride, chlorine, chemicals and harmful bacteria," a company spokesperson noted, adding that maifan stones have also been used for years to treat skin diseases.

Garcia is also preparing to launch a new, limited-edition pink shower head. For each pink shower head that is purchased, Zen Body will donate 10 percent to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Garcia said he is proud to support Breast Cancer Awareness and is looking forward to shipping out the new pink, limited-edition shower head to his valued customers.

Garcia is also pleased by the number of positive reviews that customers have posted to the Zen Body website.

As one satisfied customer noted in a review, the Zen Body shower head is "really great."

"I've noticed a significant difference from my other shower head, the water pressure is a lot better and I've also noticed a difference with my skin," the review noted.

About Zen Body:

Zen Body is an eco-friendly shower head that helps filter the chlorine and bacteria out of the water, helps improve hair and skin health, and saves people money on their water bill. Purchase a Limited-Edition Pink Shower Head today and Zen Body will donate 10 percent to Breast Cancer Awareness. For more information, please visit https://zenbodys.com/.

