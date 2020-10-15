As of October 26, 2020, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives on the following stock class - Swedish (SEK) Options, Forwards and Futures will be launched on AAK and PCELL. As of Monday, October 19, 2020, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until Monday, October 26, 2020. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, October 16, 2020. Susquehanna International Securities will be quoting prices for derivatives on the new instruments. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794144