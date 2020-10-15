Technavio has been monitoring the education market in UAE and it is poised to grow by 378 th units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005606/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing focus toward the privatization in the education sector is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Increasing focus toward the privatization in the education sector is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.16% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 378 th units

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.16% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 378 th units Who are the top players in the market?

ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University, are some of the major market participants.

ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University, are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The increasing student enrollments is one of the major factors driving the market

The increasing student enrollments is one of the major factors driving the market How big is the K-12 schools market?

The K-12 schools region will contribute 79% of the market share

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are some of the major market participants. The increasing student enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Education market in UAE 2020-2024: Segmentation

Education market in UAE is segmented as below:

Ownership Private Education Public Education

End-user K-12 Schools Higher Education



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41640

Education market in UAE 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The education market in UAE report covers the following areas:

Education market in UAE Size

Education market in UAE Trends

Education market in UAE Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in UAE during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years

Estimation of the education market size in UAE and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education market in UAE

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 schools Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Ownership

Market segments

Comparison by Ownership

by Ownership Private education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Ownership

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASPAM Indian International School

Blackboard Inc.

Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology

JSS Private School

Liwa International School

Taaleem

United Arab Emirates University

Zayed University

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005606/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/