AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" of Stellar Insurance, Ltd. (Stellar) (Bermuda), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (SAOC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Stellar's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Stellar's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects Stellar's risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level, supported by low underwriting leverage, full earnings retention and a comprehensive reinsurance programme. SAOC has strengthened Stellar's capital position by allowing the captive to retain all profits generated since its incorporation in 2001. This has enabled Stellar to increase its underwriting capacity gradually. Its capital requirements through the BCAR are driven largely by investment risk, as Stellar holds a significant proportion of assets in mutual funds that have varying liquidity and duration. An offsetting balance sheet strength factor remains the captive's reliance on reinsurance to provide high limit energy cover. However, the associated credit risk is mitigated by Stellar's use of a diversified panel of financially strong reinsurers.

Stellar has reported strong operating results over the past five years (2015-2019), mainly driven by robust underwriting profits in the absence of large losses. AM Best expects prospective performance to remain strong, but it is subject to volatility due to the captive's exposure to high severity, low frequency losses in its energy programme.

Stellar's business profile and ERM assessment reflect the key role it plays in SAOC's overall risk management framework. As a single parent captive, its purpose is to provide financial risk transfer solutions for risks emanating from SAOC's operations. Stellar's portfolio of business is concentrated by line of business, with the majority of premiums represented by energy onshore and offshore property risks, as well as by geography with approximately 96% of 2019 premiums associated with risks located in Saudi Arabia.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

