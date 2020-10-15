Sollensys Corp.'s Blockchain Archive Server for Medical to be Installed at Two Healthcare Facilities

'The first two healthcare location installations to ensure patient data protection'

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp. ("Sollensys") is pleased to announce that its new Blockchain Archive Server for medical data protection is now being installed at two Florida locations. Ability Plus Therapy Inc. and Island Direct Primary Care will utilize the Sollensys technology as a reliable solution for the persistent threat of malware and ransomware.

The pilot program begins with the installation of Sollensys' Blockchain Archive Server for Medical at Ability Plus Therapy Inc., which operates a pediatric therapy center in Melbourne Florida and at Island Direct Primary Care, a concierge medical service in Merritt Island, Florida. Both firms provide private health care and wellness services to both individuals and companies.

The Blockchain Archive Server for Medical is a special release designed to meet the unique HIPAA requirements regarding patient/doctor confidentiality as it simultaneously maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

The Blockchain Archive Server offers a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized.

Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys, remarked, "We are extremely pleased at the opportunity to expand our client base to include medical professionals, their facilities, and their clients. Their adoption of blockchain technology places them at the innovation forefront as it assures their patients that their providers offer maximum protection of their personal data. We look forward to expanding our presence within the medical industry."

Laura Joslin, CEO of Ability Plus Therapy Inc., commented, "Ability Plus Therapy Inc. is excited to partner with Sollensys to protect patient health care data. We are working every day with sensitive health care data of the patients and families we treat in our clinic. Protection of health care information creates better patient care, and leads to reduced liability for paperless storage and fines and overhead cost if lost or stolen. We trust Sollensys will ensure security and peace of mind protecting our health data."

John Rothwell, President of Island Direct Primary Care, stated, "We believe our utilization of the Blockchain Archive Server technology reflects our commitment to both our patients and staff to provide state of the art protection of their personal data well exceeding just basic HIPAA requirements. As the medical profession is increasingly targeted by cyber criminals, we welcome advantages such as those offered by Sollensys."

The Blockchain Archive Server is available across the United States and Canada through the newly established network of Sollensys authorized distributors.

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP.

Sollensys Corp. is a U.S.-based, public company specializing in data management and preparation. The Sollensys Corp. team is comprised of academics, PhDs and industry experts with decades of data security management experience. Sollensys Corp.'s Blockchain Archive ServerTM encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The product is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. We believe that Sollensys Corp. is positioned to become a leader in commercial blockchain applications at a cost far less than existing solutions.

ABOUT ABILITY PLUS THERAPY

Ability Plus Therapy is a pediatric therapy center located in Melbourne, Florida. Founded in 2004, Ability Plus Therapy is highly specialized in intensive physical therapy with TheraSuit Method, as well as traditional physical, occupational and speech therapies.

ABOUT ISLAND DIRECT PRIMARY CARE

Island Direct Primary Care is a Direct Primary Care practice that offers increased accessibility, availability, and price transparency. While traditional primary care providers often have over 2,500 patients in their practice, Island Direct Primary Care limits each provider to a few hundred patients, allowing for same day appointments and 24 hour direct access to the provider.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

