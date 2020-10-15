Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that James (Jim) G. Kaiser will leave the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) after completing his term as a Board member. Mr. Kaiser was appointed to the Board in December 2017 and his term expires in October 2020. Mr. Kaiser was eligible for reappointment to the 2020-2025 term but elected not to stand for reappointment. Mr. Kaiser has agreed to continue his service as a member of the PCAOB Board past the expiration of his term on October 24, 2020, until such time as Megan Zietsman is able to transition into her new role as a Board member later this year.

"I would like to thank Jim Kaiser for his dedicated public service as a member of the PCAOB Board. Jim brought a very deep and invaluable level of audit expertise and experience to the Board and we were fortunate that he was willing to give so much time to public service after a distinguished professional career," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "My interactions with Jim were always positive. He moved the PCAOB forward and I will miss his expertise and professionalism."

SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia added, "I would also like to thank Jim Kaiser for his dedicated service and his contributions to enhancing audit quality. Jim has worked with many others at the PCAOB to help the organization continue its efforts in advancing its strategic plan. Specifically, his expertise was critical to help improve stakeholder engagement, enhance the PCAOB inspections' process, and advance the PCAOB from a technological point of view."

"It has been an honor to serve investors and the public interest. I am proud of the many accomplishments we have made to advance our strategic plan and enhance audit quality during my term. We have increased our stakeholder engagement, improved our inspections process and reporting, and developed a plan to technology-enable the PCAOB," said Mr. Kaiser.

During his board service, Mr. Kaiser's efforts centered on protecting investors by applying his expertise and experience in auditing and the use of technology to help shape the PCAOB's strategic plan, technology, and transformation efforts. His work spanned across all PCAOB programs - registration, inspections, standard setting, and enforcement.

Jim Kaiser, a certified public accountant, joined the PCAOB after retiring from PricewaterhouseCoopers after 38 years, including 28 years as an audit partner.