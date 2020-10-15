The automotive LiDAR sensors market size is poised to grow by USD 759.27 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

LiDAR sensors are widely used to automate driving process vehicles through obstacle detection and avoidance, which would enable safe navigation. As almost all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-I players are working toward automated driving, LiDAR technology occupies a very prominent position in achieving level 3 and level 4 in vehicle automation. Car manufacturers such as Delphi, Continental, Bosch, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Google are working on expanding the autonomous driving concept and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) systems in vehicles. With the increasing shift toward self-driving or unmanned vehicles, there will be an increase in the application of automotive LiDAR sensors.

Report Highlights:

The major automotive LiDAR sensors market growth came from the ADAS segment. The adoption of automotive systems such as adaptive front lights, adaptive cruise control, and collision warning systems is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to their ability to enhance the safety of vehicles. ADAS is primarily targeted to reduce fatigue during long drives, as well as for automating repetitive tasks. These factors will drive the demand for the automotive LiDAR sensors market during the forecast period.

North America was the largest automotive LiDAR sensors market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high popularity of recreational vehicles, the increasing adoption of stability control systems in SUVs, and the continuous push from governments on improving the safety of vehicles will significantly influence automotive LiDAR sensors market growth in this region.

The automotive LiDAR sensors market is fragmented. Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these automotive lidar sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automotive LiDAR sensors market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rapid Developments in Autonomous Vehicle Technology will be a Key Market Trend

Because of the evolution from the infotainment concept to telematics features in vehicles, functionalities such as ADAS and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2X) are gaining wide significance. The growing technological advances in driverless cars have necessitated the use of efficient safety features besides infotainment, security, and performance efficiency, which is one of the critical automotive LiDAR sensors market trends. With regulations mandating several safety aspects, consumer demands are also pressurizing OEMs to offer new technology-enabled features such as radar sensors and blind-spot monitoring. Favorable government regulations that promote road safety will enhance the deployment of ADAS in autonomous vehicles. Additionally, the emerging V2X connectivity will play a vital role in achieving autonomous driving and increasing the adoption of ADAS and subsequently, LiDAR sensors in vehicles.

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LiDAR sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive LiDAR sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive LiDAR sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LiDAR sensors market vendors

