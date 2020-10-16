The Electrical Services procurement market will register an incremental spend of about 26 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Electrical Services market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges.

Our Electrical Services procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation.

Electrical Services Procurement: Strategies and Category Management

SPEND GROWTH AND DEMAND SEGMENTATION

The Electrical Services market will register an incremental spend of about 26 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2020-2024

On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

Some of the top Electrical Services suppliers enlisted in this report

This Electrical Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Larsen Toubro Ltd.

Eaton Corp.

Alliance Electrical Services Ltd.

Able Electric Service Inc.

Wyer Electrical Services Ltd.

SSI Electrical Services Ltd.

LKT Electrical Services Ltd.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

