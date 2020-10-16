Set to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gas compressors market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ariel Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., and Wärtsilä Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for energy-efficient compressor systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gas Compressors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gas Compressors Market is segmented as below:

Product PD Compressors Centrifugal Compressors

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America



Gas Compressors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gas compressors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ariel Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., and Wärtsilä Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Compressors Market size

Gas Compressors Market trends

Gas Compressors Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increasing strategic alliances among vendors are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas compressors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gas Compressors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas compressors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas compressors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas compressors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas compressors market vendors

