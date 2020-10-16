

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said that its preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 are significantly above market expectations, and expects positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020.



Daimler reported that its third-quarter Group EBIT was 3.07 billion euros, compared to market expectations of 1.95 billion euros for the quarter.



Adjusted EBIT for the third-quarter was 3.48 billion euros, compared to market expectations of 2.498 billion euros for the quarter.



Daimler also expects a positive impact for the remainder of the year, however with the fourth quarter 2020 to show the usual year-end seasonality pattern. It is made under the assumption of no further COVID-19 lockdowns.



The company said it expects to publish an updated guidance for the financial year 2020 together with its quarter results on October 23.\\



