HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / On October 16, the 2nd China (Hangzhou) International Smart Products Expo and 2020 Global Artificial Intelligence Conference opened at Hangzhou International Expo Center. The exhibition will last for three days.

The 2nd China (Hangzhou) International Smart Products Expo and 2020 Global Artificial Intelligence Conference opened at Hangzhou

As the core event of the 22nd Hangzhou West Lake International Expo, China, the theme of the Smart Expo is "AI starts here with unlimited imagination", and displayed in different dimensions the technological edge of Hangzhou in the field of artificial intelligence through the four sections of "theme conference, summit forum, contest activities, and brand exhibition" , making Hangzhou a high ground for the development of AI industry.

Nine masters from home and abroad including Prof. Pan Yunhe, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Prof. Li Lanjuan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Dr. Raj Reddy, the Turing Award winner, academician of the American Academy of Sciences, the foreign academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the professor of the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University were invited to the main forum to deliver keynote speeches and engage in sharing and discussion on topics such as big data intelligence construction, intelligent medical care, artificial intelligence empowering post-pandemic economic and social development, and industrial application of artificial intelligence. In the coming three days, the conference will also provide 14 sub-forums on diverse themes and two important events to enhance industry exchanges.

A total of 163 representative companies in the field of artificial intelligence and digital economy are invited to the expo, which will be displayed in two parts: AI brand hall and intelligent product hall.

Huawei, China Mobile, China Unicom and other leading technology brand companies; Peking University Research Institute, Zhejiang University, Tongji University, Zhijiang Laboratory and other universities and research institutes; Hangzhou Urban Brain, Dahua, City Cloud Technology, CityDO and other companies focusing on urban digitalized governance gather together at the conference to showcase cutting-edge technologies in the era of artificial intelligence.

In terms of the popularization and application of artificial intelligence, the exhibition has also introduced a series of market and application scenarios to build new scenarios for smart healthcare, smart education, smart transportation, and smart finance for the participants, promoting the coordinated and innovative development of different industries.

Contact:

The 2nd China (Hangzhou) International Smart Products Expo and 2020 Global Artificial Intelligence Conference

Angela Meng

xihub@163.com

http://www.hzexpoai.xyz

SOURCE: The 2nd China (Hangzhou) International Smart Products Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610780/The-2nd-China-Hangzhou-International-Smart-Products-Expo-and-2020-Global-Artificial-Intelligence-Conference-opened-at-Hangzhou