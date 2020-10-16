The global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market size is poised to grow by USD 202.73 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005861/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need for thrust reverser to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing has been identified as one of the critical aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market growth drivers. Thrust reversers act as an additional braking system in instances where the main breaks fail during landing. They provide an additional stopping force on slippery and wet runways. For instance, airports located in Europe and North America experience severe ice accumulation on runways, which hinders the smooth landing of aircraft. In such situations, when the wheel brakes and aerodynamic braking systems fail to halt the aircraft, thrust reversers are very effective. Under normal weather conditions, pilots use thrust reversers to reduce the amount of required wheel braking, which helps extend the lifespan of wheel brakes. Moreover, in case of aborted landings and takeoffs, they provide safety and control margins.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market growth came from commercial aircraft segment. The increase in air passenger traffic due to global economic recovery has fueled commercial aircraft procurement. Moreover, as the airline industry is focused on reducing carbon emission levels, newer-generation fuel-efficient aircraft are replacing aging aircraft. Such developments will drive the global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market by the commercial aircraft segment over the forecast period.

North America was the largest aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising spending in the military aircraft market and the growing demand for fuel-efficient, newer-generation commercial aircraft have been significantly driving the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market growth in this region.

The global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is concentrated. Arkwin Industries Inc., Diakont Advanced Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Safran SA, Technodinamika Holding Co., Triumph Group Inc., United Technologies Corp., and Woodward Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-thrust-reverser-actuation-systems-market-industry-analysis

Use of Additive Manufacturing for Thrust Reverser Actuation System Components will be a Key Market Trend

The use of additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components is one of the critical aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market trends. Additive manufacturing has helped vendors in producing intricately shaped and lightweight components in a cost-effective manner. The use of 3D printing in the aerospace industry guarantees reduced assembly time, material wastage, and general costs. The Canadian additive manufacturing company Burloak Technologies partnered with Safran Landing Systems, a global vendor in aircraft landing and braking technology, to develop 3D printed aircraft landing gear components. Safran Group, a global player in the aerospace industry, in March 2019, announced the opening of a USD 75.6 million greenfield additive manufacturing unit in Bordeaux, France, to enhance the production of thrust reverser actuation system components.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Commercial aircraft Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Business jet Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military aircraft Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arkwin Industries Inc.

Diakont Advanced Technologies Inc.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Safran SA

Technodinamika Holding Co.

Triumph Group Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

Woodward Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005861/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/