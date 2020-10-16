The global ale beer market size is poised to grow by USD 42.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ale Beer Market 2020-2024

The growing demand from millennials will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the ale beer market. The expanding multicultural group of consumers and the prevalence of social media have resulted in increasing awareness about the authenticity of various types of alcoholic beverages, including ale beer among millennials. Moreover, breweries are also hosting trivia nights and themed nights which further boosts the demand for alcoholic beverages, such as ale beer. As millennials account for a large part of the global population, the rising demand for ale beer from this consumer segment will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major ale beer market growth came from the on-trade distribution channels segment. Bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants, and hotels are some of the on-trade distribution channels where buyers consume ale beer at the place of purchase. The rising popularity of pubbing and nightlife among millennials and increasing consumption of ale beer at bars and pubs will drive the sales of ale beer through on-trade distribution channels.

APAC was the largest market for ale beer in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing GDP, developing economies, rising per capita income, increasing disposable income, and vendor expansions are some of the significant factors contributing to ale beer market growth in this region.

The global ale beer market is fragmented. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this ale beer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the ale beer market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Demand and the Low Cost of Low-alcohol Beer will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing focus on healthy food and beverages and the rising adoption of a healthier lifestyle have boosted the demand for low-alcohol ale beer. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the risks of excessive alcohol consumption and hence, shifting to healthier options, such as low-alcohol ale beer. Several vendors are offering a wide range of low-alcohol ale beer with improved taste. Low-alcohol ale beers are also cheaper than high alcohol content beverages. The rising demand and the low cost of low-alcohol beer, which is one of the critical ale beer market trends will have a positive impact on market growth during the next five years.

Ale Beer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ale beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ale beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ale beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ale beer market vendors

