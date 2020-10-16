The global robotic vacuum cleaners market size is poised to grow by USD 3.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Following the growing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances, there is an increased inclination of people towards automation. With the increase in the tech-savvy population, the preference for easy-to-use and convenient products has increased. Moreover, the evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for times to perform cleaning and mopping activities. This will influence the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major robotic vacuum cleaners market growth came from the residential end-users segment. Benefits such as the easy operability and low cost of manual vacuum cleaners have gained substantial end-users in price-sensitive countries in APAC. Additionally, the growth in smart cities across regions is encouraging residential end-users to automate household appliances, including cleaning. This will increase the usage of robotic vacuum cleaners in the residential sector.

APAC was the largest market for robotic vacuum cleaners in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in the region that is driving the growth of the residential and commercial sectors will increase the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is fragmented. AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this robotic vacuum cleaners market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the robotic vacuum cleaners market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The emergence of Internet of Clean (IoC) will be a Key Market Trend

Internet of Clean (IoC) generates insights from equipment, operations, and consumption associated with cleaning activities with the help of connected sensors. The concept is gaining traction among end-users such as real estates, government and healthcare facilities, offices, retails, hotels, education hubs, and airports. This will increase the preference for robotic vacuum cleaners integrated with IoC as they can perform task prioritization and resource management. As a result of these factors, the market will grow during 2020-2024.

Robotic Vacuum cleaners Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic vacuum cleaners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic vacuum cleaners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic vacuum cleaners market vendors

