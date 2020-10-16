Technavio has been monitoring the cold chain market in APAC, operating under the industrials sector. The latest report on cold chain market in APAC 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 79.20 billion, at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., John Swire Sons Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING LLC, Orient Overseas International Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Rising demand for frozen and sea food due to changing consumption patterns has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high establishment, maintenance, and energy consumption costs in the cold chain industry might hamper the market growth.

Cold Chain Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold Chain Market is segmented as below:

End-user Food And Beverage Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare

Geographic Landscape China India Australia Japan Rest Of APAC



Based on end-user segmentation, over 56% of the market's growth originated from the food beverage segment during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Cold Chain Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cold chain market in APAC report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Market in APAC Size

Cold Chain Market in APAC Trends

Cold Chain Market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural development in supply chains as one of the prime reasons driving the Cold Chain Market growth during the next few years.

Cold Chain Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain market vendors in APAC

