EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2020
London, October 15
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|3.2
|2
|Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
|3.1
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|4
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.7
|5
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.6
|6
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|7
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|8
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.5
|9
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.5
|10
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.5
|11
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.5
|12
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.5
|13
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.4
|14
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.4
|15
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|16
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.3
|17
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.3
|18
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|2.2
|19
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.1
|20
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|21
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|22
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.1
|23
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.1
|24
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|25
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.0
|26
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|27
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|1.8
|28
|Total
|Energy
|France
|1.8
|29
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.7
|30
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.4
|31
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.3
|32
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.0
|33
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|34
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|35
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|36
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.7
|37
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|38
|Tokyo Broadcasting System
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.7
|39
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|76.7
|Cash and other net assets
|23.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|22.2
|Japan
|21.6
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|15.6
|United Kingdom
|10.5
|Americas
|4.2
|Other
|2.6
|Cash and other net assets
|23.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|17.7
|Information Technology
|13.6
|Communication Services
|13.3
|Financials
|10.2
|Consumer Staples
|5.0
|Consumer Discretionary
|4.8
|Industrials
|4.7
|Energy
|3.2
|Materials
|2.4
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|23.3
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 September 2020, the net assets of the Company were £112,184,000.
16 October 2020
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
