EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 3.2 2 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 3.1 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 4 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.7 5 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.6 6 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.6 7 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.6 8 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.5 9 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.5 10 Sanofi Health Care France 2.5 11 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.5 12 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.5 13 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.4 14 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.4 15 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.4 16 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.3 17 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.3 18 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 2.2 19 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.1 20 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 21 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.1 22 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.1 23 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.1 24 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 25 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.0 26 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 27 ING Financials Netherlands 1.8 28 Total Energy France 1.8 29 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.7 30 ENI Energy Italy 1.4 31 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.3 32 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.0 33 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 34 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 35 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.7 36 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 37 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 38 Tokyo Broadcasting System Communication Services Japan 0.7 39 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 Total equity investments 76.7 Cash and other net assets 23.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 22.2 Japan 21.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 15.6 United Kingdom 10.5 Americas 4.2 Other 2.6 Cash and other net assets 23.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 17.7 Information Technology 13.6 Communication Services 13.3 Financials 10.2 Consumer Staples 5.0 Consumer Discretionary 4.8 Industrials 4.7 Energy 3.2 Materials 2.4 Real Estate 2.0 Cash and other net assets 23.3 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2020, the net assets of the Company were £112,184,000.

16 October 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF