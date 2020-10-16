Anzeige
16.10.2020 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2020

PR Newswire

London, October 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 3.2
2Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 3.1
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.0
4Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.7
5Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.6
6AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.6
7VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.6
8Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.5
9NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.5
10SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.5
11SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.5
12Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.5
13Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.4
14Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.4
15AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.4
16NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.3
17PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.3
18Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan 2.2
19Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.1
20OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.1
21Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.1
22China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.1
23Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.1
24Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
25Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.0
26CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
27INGFinancialsNetherlands 1.8
28TotalEnergyFrance 1.8
29CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.7
30ENIEnergyItaly 1.4
31TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.3
32ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.0
33MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
34Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
35Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
36Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
37Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
38Tokyo Broadcasting SystemCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
39MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
Total equity investments76.7
Cash and other net assets23.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK22.2
Japan21.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan15.6
United Kingdom10.5
Americas4.2
Other2.6
Cash and other net assets23.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care17.7
Information Technology13.6
Communication Services13.3
Financials10.2
Consumer Staples5.0
Consumer Discretionary4.8
Industrials4.7
Energy3.2
Materials2.4
Real Estate2.0
Cash and other net assets23.3
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2020, the net assets of the Company were £112,184,000.

16 October 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

