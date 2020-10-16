Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2020
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 14 October 2020, it purchased 160,740 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase:

15 October 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

160,740

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

99.000

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

103.000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

100.263

Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 1,904,102 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 179,854,617.

The above figure of 179,854,617 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.

Name of Issuer

Identity code of the financial instrument

Date

Time

Price (pence)

Quantity bought

Exchange Venue

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

10:51:24

100.000

18,476

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

11:28:57

99.000

22,500

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

12:30:11

99.050

17,978

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

12:37:27

99.000

21,416

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

15:11:12

100.000

40,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:00:08

100.000

5,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:16:58

102.600

7,068

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:35:11

103.000

914

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:35:11

103.000

2,071

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:35:11

103.000

4,758

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:35:11

103.000

2,868

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

15/10/2020

16:35:11

103.000

17,691

LSE

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610751/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
