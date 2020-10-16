Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU MODERNIZES WALBRIDGE'S CONSTRUCTION PLANNING WITH HOYLU'S PULL PLANNING MODULE

Hoylu's Pull Planning Module transforms the workspace by digitizing enterprise workflows, improving productivity and reducing waste.

Stockholm, Sweden, October 16, 2020 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received an additional order from Walbridge, a global, full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to implement Hoylu's Pull Planning Module to continue modernizing and improving its construction planning and workflows.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 375,000. The order represents an expansion of Hoylu's business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and project management.

"We are pleased to see existing customers expand their use of Hoylu's products in such large market verticals as construction and we are excited to receive additional orders for our newest module for pull planning. The construction industry has been very late in the adoption of digital tools and the vast majority still use analog whiteboards and paper sticky notes for planning. When leading firms like Walbridge pave the way, we believe many others will follow," said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Several factors impact the construction industry's slow adoption of technological advancements and tools due to siloed initiatives, health and safety risks, limited resources and a workforce that is comfortable with what they know. A vast majority of construction firms still rely on analog whiteboards and paper sticky notes for planning, creating inefficient project management and development.

Today, Hoylu's Pull Planning Module, a revolutionary scheduling tool in construction planning and project management with the objective to increase productivity and reduce waste, is becoming widely adopted and recognized for its innovation and efficiency.

Hoylu's Pull Planning Module is a value enhancing component of its Connected Workspaces online digital whiteboard platform that transforms the workspace using rules and functions that precisely fit the workflow or process. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces are affordable and easy to use for the whole team. The project plan and schedule can be kept in the same connected workspace as drawings, pictures and additional project information for more efficient communication and streamlined workflows. The workspace can be shared with anyone, on any device, anywhere and is saved automatically. Additionally, Hoylu can be leveraged with Zoom or any video-conferencing solution. Hoylu is integrated with MSFT Teams and available for Mac in Apple's App store.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

