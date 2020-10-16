

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter assets under management or AuM was 55.69 billion pounds as of September 30, an increase of 16.5 billion pounds from the preceding second quarter, driven by the acquisition of Merian Global Investors.



Net outflows in the quarter was 1.0 billion pounds, partially offset by 0.8 billion pounds of market returns. Net outflows comprised 0.1 billion pounds of net inflows in Jupiter branded products offset by 1.0 billion pounds of net outflows in Merian branded products.



Jupiter branded products AuM was 39.34 billion pounds, compared to 39.21 billion pounds in the second quarter.



Jupiter is slated to release fiscal 2020 results on February 26, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

