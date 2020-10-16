Anzeige
Freitag, 16.10.2020
PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 09:04
PremFina Shortlisted for Business Partner of The Year by Insurance Times

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the UK's leading alternative premium finance company, is pleased to announce it has been nominated as a finalist for the "Business Partner of The Year" in The Insurance Times Awards for 2020.

The Insurance Times Awards is sponsored by leading insurance companies Acord, Applied Systems, Aviva, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Carpenters Group and Market Study Group Insurance Services Limited. The event celebrates the very finest across the breadth of UK general insurance and those with outstanding initiatives, individuals and teams that are embracing emerging opportunities and leading the charge for better insurance services in a rapidly changing space.

"Technological innovation such are at the heart of the development of the InsurTech industry, especially in light of the current pandemic," said PremFina CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Our aim is to allow brokers to maximise control over their customer relationships by providing them with their own-branded premium finance software and financing options."

PremFina has processed nearly one million loans since inception. Brokers value its approach to give them more autonomy, save costs and provide a better customer journey.

PremFina has already previously won the Insurance Times award of Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience at the Tech & Innovation Awards in 2018 and has since been recognised as one of the 100 Best Insurtechs in the EMEA Region by Klein Blue in 2018 and one of the Hottest FinTech Startup's in Europe in The Europas Awards in 2019.

The 2020 winners will be revealed on Wednesday 9 December at the Grosvenor House, London.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

For All Press Enquiries

Megan Punter
Marketing Executive
megan.punter@premfina.com
+44 79 5683 4977

Francesca Grant
Digital Marketing Manager
Francesca.grant@premfina.com
+44 79 5683 4977

