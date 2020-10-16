The country's cumulative installed PV power hit 2.68 GW at the end of September. Newly installed capacity for the first 10 months of the year has surpassed 1.3 GW.Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) said this week that the country reached 2.68 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of September. In August and September alone, newly installed capacity reached 421.4 MW. New additions for the first seven months of 2020 hit 1.38 GW. Moc zainstalowana w PV w KSE 1.10.2020 r. wyniosla 2682,7 MW* (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP) 1/2 OZE pic.twitter.com/eoj8tOvdxb - ...

