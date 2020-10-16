Parks Associates: 68% of SMBs are concerned about cybersecurity vulnerabilities at their business locations

Webinar examines emerging needs for SMBs in COVID-19 work environment and opportunities for data security and network management solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2020sponsored by Irdeto, on 17 November at 11 am CT (18.00 CET), to examine the current work environment for SMBs, their needs for data security and network management solutions, and opportunities to create and deploy value-added services to this unique segment.



"COVID-19 has affected businesses all over the world, and as a result, many companies have to extend their networks into households to allow their employees to work-at-home," said JenniferKent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "These circumstances also introduce a variety of new connected devices to the business network, each of which can affect performance and expand cybersecurity risks. Managing and securing their networks are top priorities for SMBs, which expands opportunities for ISPs, technical support service providers, and other players to deliver Wi-Fi management, network security, and other value-added services (VAS) to their SMB customers."

The webinar features the following speakers:

Jennifer Kent (http://www.parksassociates.com/irdeto-nov2020), Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

Ronald Peters (http://www.parksassociates.com/irdeto-nov2020), Product Manager, Trusted Home, Irdeto

Webinar Topics:

New operational and device/service needs for SMBs, including demand for Wi-Fi management solutions

Trajectory of the connected device landscape for SMBs

Need and demand for data security and networking monitoring products

Strategies to educate SMBs on what solutions are available to them

Tools to extend SMB security and network management solutions to offsite/work-at-home employees

Data:

38% of US SMBs are likely to purchase Wi-Fi networking equipment for a business location in the next six months

37% of US SMBs are likely to purchase data security services for a business location in the next six months

24% of US SMBs are "very familiar" with cyber liability insurance - but 37% say they are interested



