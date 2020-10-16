The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 16.10.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 16.10.2020Aktien1 GB00BN789668 Fonix Mobile PLC2 US66981G1085 Ignitis Group UAB3 GB00BM9BZK23 Various Eateries PLC4 GB00BF4HYT85 Bank of Georgia Group PLC5 GB0033600353 Good Energy Group PLC6 CA82964J2092 Sire Bioscience Inc.7 BMG2007W1432 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd.8 CA01863P2070 Alliance Mining Corp.9 CA2082872011 Conquest Resources Ltd.Anleihen1 XS2247549731 Cellnex Telecom S.A.2 XS2243631095 Gaz Finance PLC3 US89236THP30 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.4 CA135087L518 Canada, Government of...5 IT0005424251 Italien6 XS2242747348 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.7 XS2242747181 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.8 XS2243635757 Gaz Finance PLC9 XS2243636219 Gaz Finance PLC10 DE000NLB3C98 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 DE000NLB3DA5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 CH0572327002 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG13 CH0572326988 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG14 CH0536893321 Zürcher Kantonalbank15 DE000A14JZQ0 Baden-Württemberg, Land16 XS2247546711 Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale17 XS2244418609 ENEL Finance International N.V.18 FR00140007D0 Paris, Stadt19 DE000A289FD2 ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA20 CH0566511496 Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft21 CH0344958688 Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft22 US89236THN81 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.23 FR00140007L3 Veolia Environnement S.A.24 FR00140007K5 Veolia Environnement S.A.25 US89236THM09 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.