The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 16.10.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 16.10.2020
Aktien
1 GB00BN789668 Fonix Mobile PLC
2 US66981G1085 Ignitis Group UAB
3 GB00BM9BZK23 Various Eateries PLC
4 GB00BF4HYT85 Bank of Georgia Group PLC
5 GB0033600353 Good Energy Group PLC
6 CA82964J2092 Sire Bioscience Inc.
7 BMG2007W1432 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd.
8 CA01863P2070 Alliance Mining Corp.
9 CA2082872011 Conquest Resources Ltd.
Anleihen
1 XS2247549731 Cellnex Telecom S.A.
2 XS2243631095 Gaz Finance PLC
3 US89236THP30 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
4 CA135087L518 Canada, Government of...
5 IT0005424251 Italien
6 XS2242747348 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
7 XS2242747181 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
8 XS2243635757 Gaz Finance PLC
9 XS2243636219 Gaz Finance PLC
10 DE000NLB3C98 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 DE000NLB3DA5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 CH0572327002 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
13 CH0572326988 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
14 CH0536893321 Zürcher Kantonalbank
15 DE000A14JZQ0 Baden-Württemberg, Land
16 XS2247546711 Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
17 XS2244418609 ENEL Finance International N.V.
18 FR00140007D0 Paris, Stadt
19 DE000A289FD2 ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
20 CH0566511496 Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft
21 CH0344958688 Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft
22 US89236THN81 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
23 FR00140007L3 Veolia Environnement S.A.
24 FR00140007K5 Veolia Environnement S.A.
25 US89236THM09 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
