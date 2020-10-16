CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.10.2020;Das Instrument FZKB US88337K2033 THE9 LTD.ADR/3 DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2020

The instrument FZKB US88337K2033 THE9 LTD.ADR/3 DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2020

