

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said the company estimates that its polysilicon sales to external customers during the third quarter were approximately 13,643 MT, as compared to the previous guidance of approximately 17,000 MT to 17,500 MT. The company said the dramatic rise in average selling prices for Polysilicon, especially in September, caused postponement of purchasing orders from some customers.



The company produced approximately 18,406 MT of polysilicon during the third quarter, exceeding the previous guidance of 17,500 MT to 18,000 MT. Daqo New Energy Corp. updated its full year polysilicon production guidance and now expects to produce 75,000 to 76,000 MT of polysilicon in 2020.



