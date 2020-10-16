Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 11:04
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Notice of AGM

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 16

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870)
LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23
(The "Company")

16 october 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of BMO Global Asset Management, Quartermile 4, 7a Nightingale Way, Edinburgh, EH3 9EG on 17 November 2020 at 12noon.

The Notice of AGM together with the 2020 Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements have been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Given the risks posed by the spread of Covid-19 and following the related guidance received from the Government, shareholders are not expected to attend the AGM and the Company may, in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation, impose entry restrictions on certain persons wishing to attend the AGM or may be required to adjourn the AGM. Other restrictions may be imposed as the Chairman of the meeting may specify in order to ensure the safety of those attending the AGM. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise your votes in respect of the AGM in advance. This should ensure that your votes are registered and count at the AGM. Furthermore, the Board always welcomes questions from our shareholders at the AGM and this year shareholders are invited to submit their questions to the Board in advance and the answers to these questions will be posted on the website after the AGM. Shareholders should submit any questions they may have to BREICoSec@bmogam.com before 13 November 2020.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.