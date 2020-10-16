

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area final consumer prices and foreign trade data. According to flash estimate, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent on year in September, following a 0.2 percent decrease in August.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it fell against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 123.17 against the yen, 1.1706 against the greenback, 1.0714 against the franc and 0.9051 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



