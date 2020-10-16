We are pleased to announce that ARPA has entered into a partnership with Amazon AW and joined Amazon AW Joint Innovation Center.

ARPA is the first privacy-preserving computation enterprise in China to partner with Amazon AW. The Amazon AW Joint Innovation Center will provide ARPA with technology support and innovative enterprise solution services on cloud computing, big data, fintech, as well as enterprise marketing.

Data is the fuel and a factor of production in the digital society. It is a new asset class. The secure flow of data requires privacy-preserving computation, and distributed privacy-preserving computation requires robust, secure, and stable cloud computing services. The alliance of ARPA and Amazon AW will be an integral part of the future data flow infrastructure.

After joining JIC, ARPA will continue to strengthen its partnership with Amazon AW to deepen its root in the data industry and privacy-preserving technology to build a more secure, efficient digital future.

About Shanghai-Amazon AW Joint Innovation Center

Shanghai-Amazon AW Joint Innovation Center (hereinafter referred to as "JIC") is an international scientific and technological innovation platform jointly established by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information, Jing'an District Government, Shibei High-tech Park, and Amazon AW(Amazon Web Services). It has three major functional sections: smart city innovation practice demonstration experience center, training center of cloud innovation technology and internationally connected and interactive innovation incubator.

About ARPA

ARPA is a blockchain-based solution for privacy-preserving computation, enabled by Multi-Party Computation ("MPC"). Founded in April 2018, the goal of ARPA is to separate data utility from ownership, and enable data renting. ARPA's MPC protocol creates ways for multiple entities to collaboratively analyze data and extract data synergies, while keeping each party's data input private and secure. ARPA allows secret sharing of private data, and the correctness of computation is verifiable using information-theoretic Message Authentication Code (MAC).

More information about ARPA can be found on their website: https://arpachain.io

Learn about ARPA's recent official news:

Medium: https://medium.com/@arpa

Twitter: @arpaofficial

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/arpachain/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARPA-317434982266680/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005247/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Yemu Xu

about@arpachain.io