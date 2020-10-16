Non-Limited Life medical cylinder launched by Luxfer, as COVID-19 increases demand for solutions to help millions with respiratory conditions

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 prompts the development of new technologies to assist in oxygen therapy for the millions with respiratory-related illness, Luxfer Gas Cylinders has launched its first Non-Limited Life (NLL) medical cylinders to support the healthcare industry.

The new cylinder from Luxfer will help patients affected by conditions that make breathing difficult, including coronavirus but also Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which affects 65 million people globally and results in over 3 million deaths worldwide each year.

As a direct result of supply related to COVID-19 in early 2020, Luxfer experienced a spike of 8% of its annual medical orders, from its existing product range.

Mark Lawday, a Director at Luxfer Gas Cylinders, said: "As people recover from COVID-19 at home, particularly those who have underlying health conditions that affect their breathing, they may need home oxygen therapy and that will be something we could see as the pandemic plays out. While we can't say for certain how big an impact this virus will have on home-use portable oxygen delivery systems, it's clear that technology has a role to play, and products that deliver safe, high performance, durable, cost effective, patient-centric solutions, will be highly prized.

"We're proud to be one of the world's most trusted producers of medical cylinders, and pleased to offer the healthcare industry an innovative, non-limited life medical cylinder which will optimize performance, durability and reliability in proven Luxfer lightweight design."

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a business unit of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) and the world's largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminium cylinders, already has more than 15 million of its medical cylinders in use worldwide.

The new Luxfer 1.0 litre NLL carbon composite medical cylinder is its first product offering with a lifespan beyond the typical 15-year and 20-year oxygen cylinder offerings available today. The product is destined for medical institutions and will go into the hands of healthcare professionals who can help patients who need oxygen therapy on the move.

As with other Luxfer carbon composite medical cylinders, this latest NLL cylinder uses Luxfer's proprietary L6X aluminium alloy as an inner liner reinforced with an aerospace-grade carbon fibre wrap. The result is an ultra-lightweight cylinder with improved performance, durability, capacity and service life expectancy. It will only be available in countries which approve NLL cylinders.

