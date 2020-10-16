SimulTV: Musical Producer and Healthcare Professional Robert L. Jamison Brings Top Performers Together for a Worldwide Pay-Per-View Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Dr. Robert L Jamison, Founder of Alternative Healthcare LA and Memphis native is on a journey to help fund Breast Cancer Research with his upcoming Pay-Per-View on October 17, 2020 on SimulTV. Robert is a Los Angeles resident and relocated to LA eight years ago with an idea to have musical events that will bring the community together for one purpose. To raise money for cancer research.

Dr. Jamison, a two time Real Men Wear Pink Candidate and the all female Funk band KLYMAXX with Legendary Cheryl Cooley are connecting with cancer survivors across the country to help shed light on the ongoing challenges they face, especially throughout COVID-19

5 Stars Music Group Concert Series Pay-Per-View (PPV) channel on SimulTV is moving beyond awareness. We are determined to lead the charge to diversify breast cancer research - the inclusion of diverse participants is necessary to ensure reliable, widely applicable results. He wears pink and supports the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink Campaign in honor of his little sister, Donna Smith Wilkes - a two time Breast Cancer Survivor and in memory of others that lost their battle to this horrible disease. In 2012 Jamison created a Breast Cancer Musical Concert Series to show his support for women around the world who are affected by cancer. Inspired by his beloved Mother Mary V Lewis.

Executive Producer Robert L Jamison states, "We need everyone to support The Sisters of Power 4 Woman Breast Cancer Musical Featuring Klymaxx with the Legendary Cheryl Cooley October 17th Powered By 5 Stars Music Group Concert Series on SimulTV On Demand Brought to you by Rjai's and LadiVee's Production. Let's focus on real people in our research because all people can be affected by breast cancer."

Get a complimentary Breast Cancer Gift Bag with your $9.99 PPV subscription. Proceeds to benefit Dr. Robert Jamison Real Men Wear Pink Campaign for Coastal Cities California supporting The American Cancer Society. Get your Klymaxx Cancer Bundles for only $99.99!The Sisters of Power 4 Woman CD, T-Shirts and two PPV tickets are included.

Visit https://simultv.com:1400/klymaxxpromotion.html to purchase tickets for $9.99 and be a part of the Sisters of Power "4 WOMAN" Breast Cancer Movement.

Klymaxx Original Member Cheryl Cooley started guitar lessons at the age of 11. She went onto learning music composition, orchestration & arranging at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, then onto earning a degree in commercial music at Los Angeles City College.

After graduating college, Cheryl was playing in various local bands. When she was rehearsing at a studio in Hollywood, she was approached by some girls that said they had been getting together with an all-female band called KLYMAXX (AFB) and wanted her to come and start rehearsing with them.

Eventually Dick Griffey, president of Solar Records went to see the band rehearse and signed them immediately to a contract that would spawn 5 albums. Cheryl wrote the music to the demo song that got KLYMAXX the record deal and was the first single called, Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman.

SimulTV CEO Steven Turner states, "We are so excited to provide the platform for this concert to be aired on for the benefit of Cancer Research and to have such an amazing, talented group that I certainly remember from my youth getting back together and in the arenas again for this cause. Everyone has been touched in some way or another by this terrible disease, the only way to stop it is together and I believe we WILL find a cure some day soon. I look forward to seeing you all there on Saturday for this event...digitally that is!"

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4K quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, NEWSMAX, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

