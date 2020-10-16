

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose in September, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.4 percent increase in August.



Prices increased the most in housing, water and energy, followed by restaurants and hotels, Statistics Austria General Director, Tobias Thomas, said.



'Without price increases in these areas, the inflation rate in September would have been only 0.6 percent,' Thomas said.



Prices for housing, water and energy grew 2.3 percent annually in September and restaurant and hotels gained 3.4 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.9 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transport and message transmission declined by 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September.



