City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 15-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.40p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.07m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 15-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.84p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.28m

Net borrowing level: 21%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528