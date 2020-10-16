

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $83 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $474 million from $454 million last year.



CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $83 Mln. vs. $123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $474 Mln vs. $454 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

