Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YGL2 ISIN: US1255818015 Ticker-Symbol: QIT1 
Frankfurt
16.10.20
13:13 Uhr
19,300 Euro
+3,100
+19,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CIT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,10013:42
18,80019,20013:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIT GROUP
CIT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIT GROUP INC19,300+19,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.