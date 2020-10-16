

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices fell more than estimated in September, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.5 in August. In the initial estimate, prices fell 0.5 percent.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food, eased to 0.1 percent in September from 0.3 percent in the preceding month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.0 percent annually in September versus a 0.9 percent decline in the initial estimate. In August, the HICP decreased 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.9 percent in September. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

