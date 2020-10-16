

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus increased in August, as imports fell more than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The trade surplus grew to EUR 3.928 billion in August from EUR 2.598 billion in the same period last year. In July, the trade surplus was EUR 9.689 billion.



Exports decreased 7.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.3 percent fall in July.



On an annual basis, imports fell 12.6 percent in August, following a 14.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 3.3 percent and imports increased 5.1 percent monthly in August.



