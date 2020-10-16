Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 240.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 240.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 233.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 234.01p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---