Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
October 12, 2020
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               240.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             240.96p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               233.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             234.01p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

