

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $289 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.79 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $289 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



