

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.88 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.85 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.88 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



